Indian ceasefire violations may lead to strategic miscalculation: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged strong protest with Indian over continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY news reported on Thursday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the Indian forces are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The spokesperson said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He said Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit.

Read more: Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations at LoC

It may be recalled that on May 2, in recent act of ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Rakhchikri Sector along LoC, a 15 years old boy Tahir Hafeez was martyred while his 9 years old sister Tahira sustained serious injuries.

On 5th May 2019, in Hotspring and Kotkotera Sectors along LoC, two innocent civilians including a woman Nasreen Bibi and a 12 years old child Muhammad Zahid s/o Shabbir Ahmed were martyred while a woman Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.”

Comments

comments