ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign ministry summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a strongly-worded protest for targeting civilians in unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LOC) yesterday, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had summoned the Indian envoy over ceasefire violations at the Line of Control that resulted in the martyrdom of three civilians in Neelum Valley.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal, condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahkot and Khuiratta Sectors.

Civilians, Ilm Din, s/o Zulfiqar, Gul Zarin, s/o Ilm Din and Sultan, s/o Gul Zarin, residents of village Lala, Tehsil Athmaqam, District Neelum, were martyred, while one child, Iqra d/o Muhammad Aftab, age 4 years, resident of village Jugulpur, Tehsil & District Khuiratta, sustained serious injuries.

An official press release on the matter issued by the Foreign Office read: “The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.”

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.”

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and working boundary.