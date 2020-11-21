Indian comedian Bharti Singh arrested in drugs case

The Indian Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Indian comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa for possession of 86.5 grams of Cannabis.

According to Indian media reports, both have been placed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) and they are likely to be produced before the court on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A raid was conducted at her house in Mumbai by the NCB.

“Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. While Bharti Singh has been arrested, the examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway,” the Indian news outlet quoted NCB officials as saying.

According to the NCB official, the search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

In the last two months, top actors like, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arun Rampal have been questioned by the NCB while probing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

