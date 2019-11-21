Indian couple accused of spying face trial in Germany

The trial of an Indian couple, accused of spying on Kashmiri and Sikh groups in Germany and sharing information with Indian intelligence agents began on Thursday at a court in Germany’s Frankfurt City.

According to media reports, Manmohan S., 50, and his wife, 51-year-old Kanwal Jit K., were charged with foreign secret service agent activity in Germany.

جرمنی میں راکے ایجنٹوں کاٹرائل شروع ہوگیا جرمنی میں راکے ایجنٹوں کاٹرائل شروع ہوگیا۔جرمن میڈیا کے مطابق من موہن اوراس کی بیوی کنول جیت جرمنی میں مقیم سکھوں اورکشمیری تنظٰیموں کی معلومات بھارت کی خفیہ ایجنسی را تک پہنچاتے تھے۔کشمیری تنظیموں کی جاسوسی کے لئے را نے بھارتی جوڑے کوسات ہزاردوسویوروادا کئے۔بھارتی جوڑا دوہزارپندرہ سے را کے لئے جاسوسی کررہا تھا۔الزامات ثابت ہونے پربھارتی جوڑے کودس سال قید کی سزاہوسکتی ہے۔#ARYNewsUrdu Posted by ARY News Urdu on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Accused Manmohan started spying for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) back in 2015, while Kanwaljit joined him in 2017.

As part of their secret service, the couple was tasked to monitor and record the activities of Kashmiri people and Sikh groups in Germany and forwarded the information to the RAW officials posted at the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt.

In return for their service, the couple reportedly received a total of €7,200 ($7,974) from RAW.

The further hearings are scheduled up until December 12. If convicted, the Indian couple may be jailed for up to 10 years.

