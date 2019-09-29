Indian troops deliberately targeting civilian population along LoC: Mishal Malik    

ISLAMABAD: Condemning unprovoked ceasefire violations by India forces, Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, on Sunday said that the occupation troops were deliberately targeting civilian population along the restive line of control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said that India’s recent actions in occupied Kashmir had put regional peace and stability at risk. On the occasion, she offered condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Mishal said that they stood shoulder to shoulder with the families of the martyrs in the difficult hour. She maintained the unmatched sacrifices of Kashmiris will bring fruit soon.

Read More: Teen boy, 60 year old woman martyred by Indian forces in cross border firing

Earlier in the day, Indian Forces had yet again resort to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) at Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, 3 civilians were injured as a result of the callous act of aggression whereas 13-year-old boy, Zeeshan Ayub and 60-year-old Salamat Bibi had been martyred.

