Indian designers boycott Kangana Ranaut following Twitter suspension

Kangana Ranaut hasn’t just been shut out by Twitter, but also by Indian designers who have worked with her in the past, reported Times of India.

Ranaut, who drew ire from Twitter execs for inciting post-poll violence akin to the 2002 Gujarat riots in India following Mamata Banerjee’s election win in West Bengal earlier this week, has landed in hot waters in the world of fashion with designers Rimzim Dadu and Anand Bhushan announcing a boycott.

“Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her (Kangana),” wrote Dadu on her social media, sharing a picture with the Queen actor.

Talking to Times of India, Dadu explained that “in the middle of this pandemic when there’s already a lot of devastation and suffering, we need to look after each other irrespective of which side of the political spectrum we stand.”

“In that light, I just didn’t feel it right that anybody, including celebrities, should remotely insinuate violence. Violence in any shape and form against anybody should be condemned.”

Bhushan also took to Instagram to announce that his brand will be disassociating itself from Ranaut.

“My brand and I don’t support any hate speech of any kind. Calling for the Gujarat Riots of 2002 to happen again on Twitter by her was the lowest of the low. I do not wish to be associated with this viewpoint at all and totally condemn it,” he told Times of India.

