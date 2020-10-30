Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over Thursday’s ceasefire violation by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

22-year-old Rukhsana Shaheen, a resident of Kirni village, and 36-year-old Muhammad Azam, a resident of Akhori village, had sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri sectors.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry in a statement said the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, he added, India has committed 2580 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians.

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the spokesman said.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).”

