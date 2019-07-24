Indian envoy meets Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Indian envoy in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria called on Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar here to discuss Kartarpur Corridor, Kashmir and other issues, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

First Secretary of Indian High Commission was also accompanied with the Indian High Commissioner.

Governor Sarwar during the meeting stressed for solution of all contentious issues between Pakistan and India including the Kashmir dispute.

Punjab Governor informed Indian diplomats that the government of Pakistan has allocated 104 acres of land for the Gurudwara and cultivation in Kartarpur.

Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria welcomed Pakistan’s decision for increasing the land for Kartarpur Complex.

“We are working with complete seriousness for opening the Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India in November,” Bisaria said.

“The projects like Kartarpur Corridor will bring the two countries near to each other,” Indian high commissioner added.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a proposed border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Indian Punjab and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab. The corridor, which is scheduled to be opened in November this year, is intended to allow religious devotees from India to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, 4.7 kilometres (2.9 miles) from the Pakistan-India international border without a visa.

