Indian may launch any false flag operation against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday reiterated that India might launch any misadventure including false flag operation against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that New Delhi was planning to stage a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world’s attention from its grave human rights violations and inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir.

He said, “Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Office have become the voice of Kashmiris.”

The foreign minister said Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a hearing yesterday on occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said international human rights organizations’ envoys, experts and analyst stressed during the hearing that Hindu nationalism in India was increasing rapidly.

Read More: Indian army preparing grounds for false flag operation by projecting two Pakistanis as terrorists: ISPR

Earlier on September 7, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that Indian army and media were preparing grounds for false flag operation by projecting two Pakistanis who had inadvertently crossed LoC last month as terrorists.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, two local farmers of AJK Muhammad Nazeem s/o Arif Hussain, 21 yrs old and Khalil Ahmed s/o Abdul Aziz, 30 yrs old, inadvertently crossed LOC near Hajipir while they had gone for grass cutting.

Comments

comments