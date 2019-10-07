Indian fire kills woman in Azad Jammu and Kashmir: police

A police official said sniper fire by India killed a woman outside her home in Abbaspur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Police official Zulqarnain Chaudhry said the woman was killed on Sunday and that the fire came from the Indian sector, across the boundary in the disputed Himalayan region.

The incident took place as US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan along with their staffers and US Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones were visiting Muzaffarabad to “see the ground situation and gauge public sentiment” following the illegal actions taken by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated following the Indian government’s decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 of its constitution, which granted special autonomy to occupied Kashmir. A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of this development have been in place for over two months now.

Comments

comments