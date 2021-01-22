RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Friday once again resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), seriously wounding an 18-year-old girl, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Indian forces fired mortar rounds at the Pakistani side of the LoC and injured 18-year-old Ansa Siddique during the unprovoked firing.

The army’s media wing said that the Pakistan Army responded to the Indian actions in a befitting manner and targeted the enemy posts along the LoC.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces have regularly committee ceasefire violations at the LoC and in one such incident recently, Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along the border, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on January 10.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics.

Due to the Indian army’s indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of the same family sustained injuries, said the ISPR. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

These were the first two civilians casualties this year as Indian troops committed 38 ceasefire violations since Jan 1, said the report in early January.

