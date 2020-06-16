Indian forces martyr three more Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism have martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmirs on Tuesday.

The troops martyred three youth during so called cordon-off and search operations in the area.The operations were going on till last reports came in.

Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the areas. The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the districts.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rjaouri and Poonch districts.

Read more: Foreign Office rejects Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Indian-occupied Kashmir

The troops also used choppers and unmanned aerial vehicles during operations in several areas.

Indian troops in their continuing acts of state terrorism have martyred 23 Kashmiri youth, including young boys during cordon and search operations since 1st of June in different areas of the held valley.

