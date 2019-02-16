Indian hacking attack on MOFA’s website thwarted: spokesperson   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Saturday claimed that their IT experts thwarted a cross-border hacking attack by Indian on the official website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOAF).

In a video message, Mohammad Faisal said that Indian hackers attempted to hack the official website of MOAF today (Saturday) .

The spokesperson said that India had stooped to such tactics out of fear of the International Court of Justice proceedings against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said, ‘half of our website was down in several countries following which we started to take action. We had anticipated this action, we know they (India) were panicking and would do something like this. The website has started being restored and would be completely restored soon.”

Read More: Pakistan releases fact sheet on Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ

Earlier, Pakistan on February 15, had released a fact sheet just before the hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case at International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Radio Pakistan reported.

The court would hear the Indian spy, caught by the Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2014 from Balochistan, case on Monday.

Pakistan had presented evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage in Pakistan.

Pakistan would make its closing submissions on Thursday and it is expected that the ICJ decision will be delivered by the summer this year.

Comments

comments