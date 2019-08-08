Indian HC Ajay Bisaria expected to leave Pakistan today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner (HC) Ajay Bisaria is expected to leave Pakistan on Thursday (today), after being expelled in the light of National Security Committee (NSC) decisions, citing diplomatic sources, ARY News reported.

Bisaria will leave for India through Wagah border. He remained Indian HC to Pakistan for 19 months and 25 days.

According to a statement released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan.

“The Indian government has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India,” reads a press release.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan took some important decisions to counter the Indian move and decided to suspend all bilateral trade with India.

As per details, the NSC meeting discussed the situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Kashmir and along Line of Control (LOC).

The Committee decided to take the following actions:

1. The downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

2. Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

3. Review of bilateral arrangements.

4. Matter to be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

5. Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their struggle for their right of self-determination, while August 15 will be observed as ‘Black Day’.

PM Imran also directed all diplomatic channels to remain active in order to expose

