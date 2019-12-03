Indian hegemony continues on 121st straight day in Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear and intimidation continues to prevail in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region as Indian military lockdown entered 121st straight day, Tuesday.

Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid continued heavy military presence. Internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular networks are shut and messaging continues to remain suspended.

People in the besieged Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to show their resistance to the August 5 illegal moves adopted by the Indian government in IOK.

As part of this movement, Kashmiris don’t open their shops except for a few hours in the morning or evening. They also stay away from schools and offices. Public transport largely remains off the roads as well.

Indian troops in their unabated act of state terrorism martyred seven Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir during the month of November.

According to Kashmir Media Service, during the month, eighty-two people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by the Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

At least sixty civilians, mostly youth and political activists including one, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, were arrested.

