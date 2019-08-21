A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, According to Indian media reports.

The private helicopter belonging to Heritage Aviation crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, claimed the authorities.

Three people were on board the helicopter, they have been identified as Pilot Rajpal, Co-pilot Kaptal Lal and a local named Ramesh Sawar reported ANI.

Uttarakhand: Visuals from the site of helicopter crash in Uttarkashi Dist. The helicopter was carrying relief material to flood-affected areas in the Dist.All 3 persons, Captain Lal, Co-pilot Shailesh&a local person Rajpal,who were on-board the helicopter, have died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/S6yfv3bcSw — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

All three passengers on board have died in the crash.

IAF flying 44-year-old MiG-21, criticizes Indian Air Chief Dhanoa

The warmongering can not get more evident from New Dehli in the wake of recent Kashmir crisis, whereas Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa is questioning his country that why India is still flying four-decades-old aircraft when no one drives even cars of that vintage.

“We are still flying MiG-21 which is 44 years old but nobody driving cars of that vintage,” Air Chief Dhanoa said at a seminar in New Delhi.

He pointed out that, “The fifth-generation fighters are a reality and the next generation fighters are already on the drawing board. Can we afford a victory with such losses? If there is no war, we cannot wait for indigenous technology to replace obsolete warfighting equipment.”

