ISLAMABAD: Gaurav Ahluwalia, the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan was summoned today to the Foreign Office today to address the recent Line Of Control violations against Pakistan from the Indian side of the border, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan registered strong protest over continued and persistent cross border violations by India.

In Nezapir Sector on Sunday, an innocent civilian lady was martyred while three other civilians sustained serious injuries in Mandhar and Kirni villages. In Kailer Sector, an innocent civilian was injured in Katchar village.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

He said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Spokesperson said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal region on Saturday.

A Pakistan army officer, Captain Aqib was among the martyrs. The rest included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Hafeezullah, Sepoy Atif Altaf, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Babar, Sepoy Ehsan, and Sepoy Ali Raza.

The first incident occurred in Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan border when terrorists from across the border opened fire on soldiers who were on a regular patrolling.

The second incident took place in Balochistan where four personnel were martyred when a contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops came under attack by militants during a combing and sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat.

