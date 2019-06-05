Indian high commissioner extends Eid greetings in meeting with Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria called on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday to wish him on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, the president sent a message of felicitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning another five-year term in power after victory in the recently concluded general elections.

He expressed the hope that his electoral victory will prove to be beneficial for the regional peace, stability, economic development and welfare of the people.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation last month during which the former had congratulated the latter over electoral victory.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, PM Imran Khan expressed his desire for making joint efforts for the betterment of their nationals.

He urged his Indian counterpart to work together for regional peace and development.

