Indian hostility poses threat to regional peace: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Indian hostility poses threat to the regional peace, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a tweet, Awan strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on the line of control (LoC) and paid tribute to the soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for the defense of the country.

The SAPM pointed out that India is subjecting Kashmiri population to its tyranny and persecution on both sides of the LoC.

Four soldiers were martyred in unprovoked firing from the Indian side in Lipa and Battal sectors resulting in the martyrdom of Naik Tanveer Ahmad, Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam, Sepoy Ramzan, and Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz on Thursday.

