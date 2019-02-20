Any Indian immaturity can be dangerous for regional peace: minister   

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday warned that any Indian immaturity or misadventure could be dangerous for regional peace.

Talking to journalists, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that India was staging a drama to hide its failure in Pulwama attack. He said that Indian threats could not stop the large-scale foreign investment in Pakistan and added that no power could dare to make hurdle in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The minister said that Pakistan is a peace-loving and responsible state but India used to blame Islamabad for each and every incident without any investigation or having evidences. He said that New Delhi had Pakistan-phobia and started a blame game against Islamabad.

He also urged the United Nations and international community to take practical steps to resole the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear, on February 19, that Pakistan would retaliate in case, if India started a war in the wake of Pulwama Attack.

While giving a policy statement over the Pulwama attack in the occupied Kashmir that killed nearly 40 Indian army personnel on Feb 14, the premier had responded sternly to India’s blame game against Pakistan. “I have been hearing and seeing on Indian media that their politicians are calling for revenge from Pakistan. If India attacks, then Pakistan will not think but retaliate,” had he cautioned.

