Indian Independence Day being observed as ‘Black Day’

ISLAMABAD: Indian Independence Day is being observed as Black Day across Pakistan and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) today (Thursday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

The Black Day is being observed in protest against the Indian unilateral action to change the status of occupied Kashmir.

Black flags will be hoisted on rooftops and vehicles across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to symbolize rejection for Indian nefarious designs.

Read More: Pakistan celebrates Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

Protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars will be organized to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiris who are being subjected to unprecedented persecution over the last ten days.

On August 14, Pakistan celebrated its 73rd Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The day began with special prayers in mosques across the country for peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

Read More: Illegal annexation of IOK: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India

On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Khan addressed the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren during the ongoing crisis.

PM Khan said Modi has made a ‘strategic blunder’ and now the world is looking towards Kashmir and Pakistan.

The federal cabinet meeting on Friday endorsed all the measures taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) in connection with Kashmir.

Comments

comments