Indian film industry forgot my father: Kader’s son

TORONTO: Commenting on the non-presence of the Bollywood celebrities in Kader Khan’s funeral, his son Sarfaraz Kader said that his father dedicated his life for the Indian film industry, but the industry has forgotten him.

He was talking to media personnel shortly after the funeral rites of his father and veteran Bollywood actor in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Sarfaraz thanked the crowd for attending his father’s funeral. “My father always respected others,” he continued.

A large number of people, including his three sons attended his funeral rites which were held in a mosque while not a single personality from Bollywood attended his funeral. The legendary actor was later laid to rest at Meadowvale cemetery.

Khan breathed his last at the age of 81 in Canada after battling with chronic health issues.

The seasoned artist was admitted to a hospital on Dec 28 after complaining about breathlessness. He was unable to talk and was on a ventilator.

Khan had had progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Khan was born in Kabul and made his Bollywood debut as an actor in 1973. Starting his career with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag, the actor played various roles in over 300 films.

He also wrote dialogues for more than 250 movies. Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan’s Jawani Diwani was the first movie for Khan as a dialogue writer.

Khan was known in Bollywood for remarkably playing comic roles. He entertained his audience with a number of comedy hits like Dulhe Raja, Coolie No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Aunty No.1 and others.

