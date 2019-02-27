PAF shoots down two IAF jets; one Indian pilot arrested: DG ISPR

MUZZAFARABAD: Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in bright day light on Wednesday, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor reported.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, one Indian pilot has been arrested by Pakistani troops.

بھارت کو سرپرائز مل گیا، پاکستان نے 2 بھارتی طیارے مار گرایا بھارت کو سرپرائز مل گیا، پاکستان نے 2 بھارتی طیارے مار گرائے، 2 پائلٹ ہلاک، 1 پائلٹ گرفتار، 1پائلٹ چھپ گیا ہے، تلاش جاری#BreakingNews #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, February 26, 2019

One IAF jet crashed inside Azad and Jammu Kashmir region while other in India occupied Kashmir, Ghafoor said in a tweet.

“PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area,” DG ISPR tweeted.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

Sources informed ARY News that all three Indian pilots have been nabbed by Pakistani forces. As per Ministry of Foreign Affaris (MoFA), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace today (Wednesday). Sources informed ARY News that all three Indian pilots have been nabbed by Pakistani forces. The ministry elucidated that the strike was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence, “Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage.” “Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm,” the Foreign Office said in a press release. ‘Now it’s time for India to wait for our response’ Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian claim of an airstrike inside Pakistan on Feb 26. He sternly warned India: “We will strike back at the time and place of our choosing, now it is India’s time to wait for our response.” The military’s spokesman maintained that the Indian claim of killing over 300 terrorists and staying within Pakistani territory in 21 minutes is entirely false as anyone can see that there is no evidence of any casualty or rubble at the alleged “attack” site. PAF scrambles Indian jets In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back. He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

