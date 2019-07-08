Indian journalists to be issued visas for Kartarpur Corridor meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Monday Indian journalists intending to cover talks on the Kartarpur Corridor scheduled for July 14 at Wagah will be issued visas for the purpose.

“Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the #KartarpurCorridor meeting at Wagah on 14 July. Visas can be applied at @Paknewdelhi #PakistanKartarpurSpirit,” he tweeted.

Pakistan last week conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on July 14.

The meeting will take place at Wagah. The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan remains committed to expediting progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019.”

