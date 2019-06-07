Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri during Eid

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on the third day of Eid, Friday, taking the number of the slain youth to four since yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops launched a violent cordon and search operation at Panjran in Lassipora area of the district, last evening, and martyred one youth.

Three more youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, today. The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of two residential houses destroyed by the troops in the area, KMS added.

The martyred youth were identified as Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imran Ahmed Butt and Aashiq Hussain Ganai. Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, were working with the Indian police as special police officers (SPOs), who had gone missing along with their service rifles from District police Lines Pulwama on Thursday.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the killings. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Several people were injured in the brutal actions of the Indian forces. KMS reported.

The occupation authorities suspended internet service in Pulwama and several other areas of south Kashmir.

Comments

comments