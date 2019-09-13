Indian minister says ‘Einstein discovered gravity’, explains it later with more gaffes

Social media can’t keep calm after India’s Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal accredited Einstein with discovery gravity. The fact is Isaac Newton was the man who discovered it.

On Thursday, speaking about India’s economy at a press conference, he told people “Don’t get into calculations that you see on television… ‘Oh if you’re looking at a $5 trillion-economy, country will have to grow at 12 percent, today it is growing at 6-7 percent’. Don’t get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity.”

Why should Nirmala have all the fun? Piyush Goyal has just delivered a blockbuster dialogue "Don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity" 🙄 Millennials and Maths are the problem. Not Modi Govt. Understood? pic.twitter.com/JCoCIbdoxp — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 12, 2019

Seems like the minister confused Albert Einstein with Isaac Newton. Social media users were quick to react to the goof up and the two scientists’ name started trending on Twitter.

He issued a clarification later and admitted that the ‘Einstein’ faux was a slip of tongue but complained that his statement was out taken of context.

Activist Kavita Krishnan isn’t convinced with his clarification.

Somebody tries to alert @PiyushGoyal that Einstein didn't discover gravity. He "clarifies" but continues to insist that Einstein did discover gravity!! For Sanghi duffers I guess #Newton and #Einstein are interchangeable. https://t.co/q4nF2lE87n — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 12, 2019

An Indian journalist pointed out that the minister is clueless about the gravity of the situation when it comes to India’s economy.

Einstein discovered gravity?! No wonder the minster is clueless on the gravity of the situation in the economy #Einstein #Newton https://t.co/eOFcF3ZbQT — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 12, 2019

Users predicted how Newton would have reacted to Goyal’s claims if he was alive by sharing memes.

Meanwhile, Einstein to Newton for stealing the limelight.

