Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Indian minister says ‘Einstein discovered gravity’, explains it later with more gaffes

Social media can’t keep calm after India’s Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal accredited Einstein with discovery gravity. The fact is Isaac Newton was the man who discovered it. 

On Thursday, speaking about India’s economy at a press conference, he told people “Don’t get into calculations that you see on television… ‘Oh if you’re looking at a $5 trillion-economy, country will have to grow at 12 percent, today it is growing at 6-7 percent’. Don’t get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity.”

Seems like the minister confused Albert Einstein with Isaac Newton. Social media users were quick to react to the goof up and the two scientists’ name started trending on Twitter.

Here’s a round-up of the Twitter reactions that surfaced after the video went viral:

He issued a clarification later and admitted that the ‘Einstein’ faux was a slip of tongue but complained that his statement was out taken of context.

Activist Kavita Krishnan isn’t convinced with his clarification.

An Indian journalist pointed out that the minister is clueless about the gravity of the situation when it comes to India’s economy.

Users predicted how Newton would have reacted to Goyal’s claims if he was alive by sharing memes.

Meanwhile, Einstein to Newton for stealing the limelight.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Pakistan needs to mobilise tax revenue for development spending: IMF

Pakistan

Minister warns of strict action against private schools increasing fees

Pakistan

FIA releases Red Book of 100 human traffickers in country

Pakistan

Park Lane case: Court approves 14-day physical remand of ex-SECP head


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close