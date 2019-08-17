ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the substance and timing of the Indian Defence Minister’s statement about its nuclear policy are highly unfortunate.

Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh’s statement is reflective of New Dehli’s’s irresponsible and belligerent behaviour, the FO spokesperson added.

Radio Pakistan reported that Faisal said the statement of Indian minister further exposes the pretense of their ‘No First Use’ policy, to which “we have never accorded any credence.”

He said ‘No First Use’ pledge is non-verifiable and cannot be taken at face value, especially when the development of offensive capabilities and force postures belie such claims.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always proposed measures relating to nuclear restraint in South Asia and has eschewed measures that are offensive in nature.

“Pakistan will continue to maintain a credible minimum deterrence posture.”

Rajnath Singh, while paying tribute to India’s former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee, tweeted on Friday and indicated a change in the nuclear policy for the future.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in [the] future depends on the circumstances,” Singh wrote.

The tweet of the Indian minister appeared to threaten global peace when New Dehli and Islamabad are already on a brink of war with regards to Kashmir issue.

