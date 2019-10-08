Lockdown continues in IOJK on 65th consecutive day

SRINAGAR: The inhumane curfew in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is continued on the 65th consecutive day on Tuesday.

All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Indian occupation troops have arrested youth during search operations, whereas, Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid was locked and its routes were closed by placing barbed wires.

The people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. The continuous lockdown creates a severe shortage of food and medicines across the occupied valley.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) demanded the Indian authorities for ending lockdown in occupied Kashmir, saying that New Delhi will have to give reply over rising concerns of the global community.

The organisation also demanded to hold a thorough investigation into arrests of underage persons in the occupied valley.

