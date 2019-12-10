200 Indians to arrive Pakistan Friday for Katas Raj pilgrimage

CHAKWAL: A total of 200 Indian pilgrims will arrive Pakistan on Friday to visit holy Hindu site, Katas Raj Temples, ARY NEWS reported.

Katas Raj is one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan and comprises of a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways.

The pilgrims would enter the country through Wagah Border at Lahore.

They would be welcomed by local Hindu leaders and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials at the border, that stretches between India and Pakistan.

Read More: 139 Hindu yatrees arrive in Pakistan to attend guru’s birth anniversary

The government is working to develop Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir to attract Buddhist pilgrims from across the world.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on December 02, while addressing a ceremony of “Welcome Christians Season” in Islamabad.

He said the government’s initiative to open the trail for foreign pilgrims would open new corridors for religious tourism in the country.

Comments

comments