Indian pilot released as peace, goodwill gesture: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said that Pakistan had released Indian pilot Abhinandan as goodwill and peace gesture, ARY News reported.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Hafeez Chaudhri clarified that the Indian pilot had not been freed under any pressure. He maintained that Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region and the release of Indian pilot manifests this resolve of Islamabad.

However, Pakistan is fully prepared and capable to take firm action against any misadventure from any country, he added.

Read More: Indian forces were humiliated around the world after Feb 2019 defeat: DG ISPR

“Pakistan’s response of downing Indian planes was a manifestation of the level of preparedness of its armed forces against any outside threat against the country.”

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that new domicile and land acquisition laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are against the international law and the spirit of UN resolutions over the matter. He said India cannot alter the status quo of occupied Kashmir.

“Kashmir Black Day” was observed across the globe to condemned India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, he said, adding that 27th of October represents a dark chapter in the human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces had landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory.

Comments

comments