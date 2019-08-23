Indian is playing with fire by suppressing people’s will in held Kashmir: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that India was playing with fire by suppressing people’s will through gun in occupied Kashmir, the Vice News reported.

In an interview with Vice News, a Canadian-American media channel, President Alvi warned that the fire would turn entire India into ashes.

“If India feels that this is going to improve situation with these laws, they are living in fool’s paradise,” he added. The president urged the international community to play their role to stop India from taking unconstitutional and illegal measures in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: 'India initiated war, we will end it': AJK president

President Alvi said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and there were many UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Responding to a question, the president demanded of the Indian government to withdraw the illegal amendments it had made in their constitution about the special status of occupied Kashmir and let the Kashmiris to decide their future.

He asked India to stop misleading world by calling Kashmir its internal matter. “Pakistan does not want war but if war is imposed on us, we will definitely use our right to defend,” said the president.

President Alvi said that India could state a false flag operation to divert world’s attention from occupied Kashmir.

