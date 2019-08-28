Indian police arrest doctor who shared health crisis in IoK with media

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, a doctor, Omar Salim, was arrested by Indian police officials after he informed media about the terrible health crisis because of the continuing clampdown in the territory.

Dr Omar Salim, who is a urologist at the Government Medical College, Srinagar, had appeared at Press Enclave in Srinagar to speak to the media, wearing a doctor’s apron. He also held a placard that stated he was making a “request and not a protest”, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Salim had only spoken for 10 minutes when police personnel whisked him away to some unknown location.

Attempts to locate whereabouts of Salim were thwarted by the information blockade. A spokesperson for the occupation authorities, Rohit Kansal, the only official interface between the authorities and journalists, skipped the media briefing, reported The Telegraph.

Omar stated the information blockade and travel restrictions were endangering the lives of patients, particularly those who are in need of dialysis or chemotherapy.

Occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

