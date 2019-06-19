Indian police arrest five youth in IoK

Srinagar: Indian police arrested five persons on fake charges from Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, IoK.

A police official confirmed to media persons in Srinagar that five youth were arrested by a joint team of police during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The detained youth included Aaqib Nazir Rathar, Sameer Mushtaq Butt, Faisal Farooq Ahanger and Rayees Ahmed Ganai.

The police after registering a case against the youth shifted them to an unknown location.

Earlier on June 7, three youth were martyred by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Panjran in Lassipora area of the district. The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of two residential houses destroyed by the troops in the area.

The martyred youth were identified as Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imran Ahmed Butt and Aashiq Hussain Ganai. Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, were working with the Indian police as special police officers (SPOs), who had gone missing along with their service rifles from District police Lines Pulwama on Thursday.

