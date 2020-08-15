Indian police recover Rs200,000 from house of trash pickers

A police party was astonished after it recovered Rs.200,000 from a roadside established house of three trash picker sisters in India.

As per details, four sisters namely Rajeshwari, 65, Vijay Laxmi, 60, and Parbhawati, 57 continue their livelihood by picking trash in Chennai. Parbhawati was mysteriously killed a few days back after which police started an investigation and reached the house of the trash picker sisters.

They were astonished to see the pots full of coins and currency notes of 500 and 1000 from the house, which is said to be more than two lacs in Indian rupees.

Talking to the police, Rajeshwari, the sister of the deceased Parbhawati, said they use to earn by selling trash after picking it from various parts of the city and were living in a temporary house established along the roadside.

Police also found gold ornaments and seven pounds from the house.

