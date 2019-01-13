Indian police harass, detain Pakistani diplomat

ISLAMABAD: Indian police have started harassing staff of the Pakistani high commission as one of the diplomats was detained on Sunday.

On protest of the Pakistani authorities, Indian police on Sunday released the Pakistani diplomat after detention for no reason.

Sources said one of the officials of Pakistani high commission was arrested. The official was released only after Pakistan raised the issue with the Indian government, they added.

The sources said the Pakistani officer was forcibly made to sign a note as well.

Pakistan has lodged a protest against India’s violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by mistreatment of the diplomats.

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 defines a framework for diplomatic relations between countries. It specifies the privileges of a diplomatic mission that enable diplomats to perform their function without fear of coercion or harassment by the host country.

ARY News correspondent Asim Ali Rana said the Pakistani side has strongly protested to forcibly making the envoy sign the document. He said the Foreign Office would summon the Indian high commissioner to its office to seek clarification in this regard.

Last year, the Foreign Office had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh over harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families in India.

South Asia & SAARC Director General Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian diplomat and lodged a strong protest against “maltreatment being meted out to the officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.”

He told the envoy that the safety and security of Pakistani officials and their families was the responsibility of the Indian government under the Vienna Convention.

