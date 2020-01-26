Thousands protest outside Indian High Commission in London on Republic Day

LONDON: People from various organisations turned on the streets of London to protest against the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir on eve of Indian Republic Day, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The representatives of Sikh community, Kashmiris and Assam also attended the protest and chanted slogans against Modi-led Indian government.

Some 2,000 people from various organisations also held a protest against the CAA and NRC to stand in solidarity with those protesting in India.

It is to be mentioned here that India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 every year, the date when the country’s constitution came into effect.

The participants of a demonstration staged a protest at the main gate of Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on Sunday on the republic day of India.

The representatives of civil society and Hurriyet leaders attended the protest in Islamabad on a call given by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference to mark January 26 as black day.

The protesters chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and in the favor of the independence of Kashmir.

“So-called Indian democracy has illegally occupied Kashmir territory,” demonstrators said.

“India is the biggest enemy of the democracy in the world and a black spot on the face of the democracy,” speakers at the protest blasted the country.

