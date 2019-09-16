Indian SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit occupied Kashmir

Indian Supreme Court has allowed the former chief minister of occupied Kashmir and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to visit four districts of Jammu and Kashmir with riders, The Hindu reported.

However, he will not be allowed to hold any political rallies during his visit. The Indian Supreme Court allowed Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar districts in the State with riders.

Azad had moved the apex court seeking permission to visit his home state to enquire about the well being of his family members.

After being granted the permission, the Congress leader said it will be a “humanitarian” trip to reach out to common people and he will submit a report to the apex court on his return, as per the Indian website.

“For those lakhs of people, I had put in this request because the state government has put all representatives, party leaders from Kashmir valley and also in Jammu under detention,” Azad said.

“I am thankful to Supreme Court for permitting me to travel to Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu districts. Whatever report I get from there I will present it before the Supreme Court and probably then they can tell the government if there is a way to arrange for food for these people,” The Hindu quoted the former CM of occupied Kashmir.

Mr. Azad had tried to visit the state after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status but was sent back from the airport by authorities.

