Indian SC grills BJP govt for not lifting curbs in occupied Kashmir

NEW DEHLI: The Indian Supreme Court has sought answers from the government on the timelines for lifting all restrictions in occupied Kashmir.

The occupied territory was put under lockdown on August 5 when the Modi government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir. All mobile, landline and internet services were snapped. Schools, colleges and offices were shut and curbs were put on movement on roads.

“How many days you want restrictions? It’s already over two months now. You have to come clear on this and you have to find out other methods,” a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asked during the hearing on petitions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Observing that restrictions need to be reviewed, Justice Subhash Reddy added, “You may impose restrictions in the larger national interest but then it should be reviewed.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, challenging the restrictions imposed in the occupied territory.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 5.

