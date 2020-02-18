Indian school blown up after chemistry experiment goes wrong

Four students sustained injuries in an explosion inside the chemistry laboratory of a government school in India, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Maheshwari Devi Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Matiana of Theog during the class 12 Chemistry board practical examination.

It is suspected that the explosion occurred as the students wrongly combined two combustive elements, the school principal informed the sub-divisional magistrate.

It is reported that the laboratory has been sealed and the incident is being investigated.

The injured students were taken to the nearest healthcare centre for first aid.

On of the student has injuries in his eyes and face, whereas another got injuries on his left eye and face.

