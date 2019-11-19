Emerging split in Indian society proved truth of two-nation theory: President Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that emerging split in Indian society has once again proved truth of the two-nation theory.

Addressing a national conference titled “Ham Pakistani” in Islamabad, President Alvi said that India was playing with fire by polarizing its society.

He said, “During stand-off with India, Pakistan showed restraint and promoted peace but on the other hand we observed war hysteria in India.”

The president maintained that Pakistani nation has become matured and is at the tipping point of progress and development, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to the US, presented national narrative and negated the notion of Islamic terrorism before the world. Dr Alvi said Pakistan was moving towards the ideal state of Madina.

Read More: Racial discrimination, internal turmoil to destroy India: President Alvi

Earlier on November 16, throwing light on the worst form of racial discrimination engulfing India, President Dr Arif Alvi had said the internal turmoil in the country will eventually lead to its destruction.

Addressing a seminar on human rights in occupied Kashmir, President Alvi had said that worst human rights atrocities were being committed by the occupation forces in the held valley.

He had said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle of right to self-determination through brute force.

Comments

comments