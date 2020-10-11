Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: An Indian soldier has committed suicide in the Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an army camp in the Naugam sector of the district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 476 since January 2007.

Earlier on July 7, at least two Indian soldiers, deployed in Occupied Kashmir, committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man committed suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

Read: Two more Indian soldiers commit suicide in occupied Kashmir

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigation had been launched to ascertain the reasons.

Comments

comments