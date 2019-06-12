Three Indian soldiers killed, two wounded in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials have been killed and two others sustained wounded following an armed attack in Anantnag district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

Two attackers have opened fire on a patrol team at KP Road in the district, leaving three dead and two injured. Reports claimed that one of the attackers was killed by the security forces.

The wounded soldiers were shifted to Srinagar for medical treatment.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Earlier in the day, Indian troops martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Sopore in their fresh act of state terrorism. The youth was martyred during a search operation at Sopore’s Wadoora situated in Baramulla district of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to Kashmir Media service.

A day earlier, at least three Kashmiri youth were martyred during search operations in Baramulla and Shopian district on Tuesday.

