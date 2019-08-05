Indian state terrorism, Hindu extremism exposed by revocation of Article-370: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Monday said that Indian state terrorism and Hindu extremism were exposed by abrogation of Article-370 by the Indian government.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr. Firdous said that India should refrain from its nefarious designs and demanded that Kashmiris should be given their just right to self-determination.

She said that India played game with regional peace by scraping special status of occupied Kashmir. The special assistant said that Kashmir was the aorta of Pakistan.

Read More: Indian oppression cannot deter Kashmiris from demanding freedom: Qureshi

Dr. Firdous said that the world stand with the narrative of Pakistan and added that the international community acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for regional peace.

She termed abrogation of Article-370 by the Indian government a severe violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and added that Pakistan will not leave Kashmiris alone and it would use all the available options.

Dr. Firdous said that Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

Comments

comments