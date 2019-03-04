So Kangana Ranaut, while defending her anti-Pakistan statement gave another one and this time she revealed that she wanted to go the border and “do the deed”.

Soon after the February 14 Pulwama attack, Kangana had said that “destruction of Pakistan” should be India’s priority only to be trolled by Twitterati who managed to get their hands on a BTS video from her latest movie ‘Manikarnika’ in which she was riding a mechanical horse.

As the “Queen” actress was asked to elaborate on her strongly-worded statement, she revealed that the “brutality of the whole action” made her issue that statement.

.”One shouldn’t be such a victim of his/her mind and in that moment also, you are letting your thought process take over and think what is the best response to this, I don’t really feel that every statement of mine has to be politically correct,” said the actress.

“I sort of felt like going to the border, snatch someone’s gun and do the deed,” concluded Kangana Ranaut.

And even Indian trolls were like!

She means the Pakistan border should come to Mumbai.Create sets, she will fire a fake gun and apply tomato ketchup on face?Whole of India will be under josh! — PRADEEP (@DREAMYPRADEEP) March 2, 2019

Her toy rocking horse from moneykarnika should get her to the border. Let her go. — Renju | രെഞ്ചു (@ra62156) March 2, 2019

Is this statement part of acting while facing camera? — Maneesh Agarwal (@ManeeshMAgarwal) March 2, 2019

‘she felt like that’ and then she got afraid. 😅 — Sayan Bakshi (@SayanBakshi15) March 2, 2019

What stopped u Kangana Run-out? @KanganaFanClub — Kiran Martis ‏‎‎کیرن مارٹیس (@kiranmartis9) March 2, 2019

Errr, the horse got stuck I guess! 🤔 — Ishita Mukherjee‏‎‎‎ایشیتا‏‎‎‎ঈশিতা ‎ (@Ishcomic) March 3, 2019

Qualification attained to join Bharatiya Jumla Party — Selvin Thomas (@heartindian_) March 3, 2019

Lol. You mean in a movie with a toy gun! — Priyabrata Tripathy (@PriyabrataT) March 2, 2019

