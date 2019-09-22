Indian army trampling moral values in occupied Kashmir: CM Buzdar  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday said that Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir were trampling upon all moral values, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued from his office, Usman Buzdar said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had dug a ditch for himself by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The light of liberation will flicker continuously in Occupied Kashmir, he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the war of Kashmir and its people with courage, bravery and in a convincing as well as logical manner on every forum.

The chief minister said that Kashmir dispute has become an international issue under the prime minister’s vibrant and dynamic leadership.

He said that Pakistani nation stood with the oppressed Kashmiri people at every forum.

Earlier on September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the world could not ignore Kashmir and added that the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir had taken a historical turn.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar had said that the PTI-government had fulfilled the right of representing the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims.

He had said that PM Imran had clean-bowled Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the core issue of Kashmir. The chief minister had said that the seven weeks long continuous curfew in Occupied Kashmir, coupled with a series of restrictions, has become a question mark for the international community.

