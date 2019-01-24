Indian troops harass family, desecrate martyr’s banners

SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Thursday harassed the family of martyred Syed Rubaan Shah and desecrated his banners in Shopian district, reported Radio Pakistan.

Shah was one of the three martyrs who had been killed in Budgam over the weekend.

“Indian troops entered his home at Nazneenpora in Shopian and harassed his family members,” said his brother, Syed Imran Shah. “Hours after the burial of my beloved brother, Indian troops entered our house and scolded my parents, guests and neighbours. The banners of my martyr brother were desecrated and then all the banners were taken down one by one.”

He added that his mother also pleaded to them. “I have just lost my son. What else do you want?”

After back-to-back funeral prayers, Shah was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A masked gun man also gave a gun salute to his comrade.

On Jan 22, as a result of the new state terrorism of Indian troops, three youth were martyred while several innocent Kashmiris were injured, including four journalists in Shopian district on Tuesday, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

As per details, the Indian army had killed the youth during a so-called cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal area of the district. Meanwhile, Kashmiri people took to the streets and staged aggressive protests against Indian atrocities, despite harsh weather of the occupied valley. In response to rightful demonstrations of people, Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring several of them. At least four photojournalists, Waseem Andrabi, Nisar-ul-Haq, Junaid Gulzar and Mir Burhan, who were performing their professional duties during the demonstrations, also suffered pellet injuries, as reported by KMS. The Indian administration had suspended internet and mobile phone service in the area.

