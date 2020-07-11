Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Handwara area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Cordon and search operations by the troops are also going on in Bandipora, Pulwama, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the occupied territory.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a youth from Hajin town in Bandipora district.

Earlier on July 7, at least two Indian soldiers, deployed in Occupied Kashmir, committed suicide and an officer was killed by his colleague in two different areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) man committed suicide after killing his colleague ASI Sandeep Kuma in Kulgam district.

“Constable Hemant lost the cool and fired with his INSAS rifle on the ASI killing him on the spot and in the meantime he shot himself. Both were dead at the spot”, a police officer said.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that investigation had been launched to ascertain the reasons.

