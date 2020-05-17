Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir here on Sunday.

According to KMS, two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Doda district of Jammu region.

In occupied Kashmir, 90 Kashmiris including two women and four young boys were martyred by Indian troops during the past 200 days of military lockdown and siege in the territory.

According to the data released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those martyred, 11 were killed in fake encounters or custody. At least 942 Kashmiris were critically injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian forces in the occupied territory since August 5, 2019 till date.

On the other hand, people held a protest demonstration and chanted slogans against India over inadequate COVID-19 arrangements in Budgam district.

Read More: UN chief adds voice to calls for release of Kashmiri prisoners in IoK

According to reports, the relatives of the people put in quarantine in Indian Occupied territory said the administration is delaying conducting of COVID-19 tests and not declaring the tests results.

Indian police beat up and injured a girl in the premises of a quarantine centre in Nagam Chadoora, Budgam district.

Meanwhile, a top United States diplomat said Washington has seen unfortunate reports of COVID-19 related ‘rhetoric and harassment’ against the Muslim community in India.

