Indian troops martyr four youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four youth and injured several others in Tral area of Pulwama district in Indian occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

The Indian troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Gulshan Pora area of Tral.

The killing triggered anti-India demonstrations in the area. Over a dozen youth were injured after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters in Gulshan Pora and Batagund areas of Tral town. An eyewitness said that at least six youth were injured by pellets fired by the troops on the protesters.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in Tral, Awantipora, Pampore and other areas of Pulwama district.

According to a report compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops conducted 2,939 cordon and search operations across the disputed territory during 2018.

As a result of Indian atrocities, more than 350 Kashmiris were killed. At least 34 women lost their spouses and 78 children were orphaned while 75 women were molested by the men in uniform. Indian forces destroyed 605 residential houses as the vision of 1302 people was affected by pellets fired by the troops on peaceful protesters.

