Indian troops martyr Kashimri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Awantipora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The violent cordon and search operations are going for the past 12 days in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban, Doda, Kistwara and several other towns and areas of the territory.

Meanwhile, the inhumane curfew in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is continued on the 65th consecutive day today.

All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against the repeal of the special status of the territory by India, as per Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The people continue to face immense hardships due to the heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communication. The continuous lockdown creates a severe shortage of food and medicines across the occupied valley.

